Nevada County Captures: Rainy day walk

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Dog walking in the rain on Mill Street Saturday evening.

Submitted by Alan Cary

Crisp Lake of the Pines evening.

Submitted by Wanda Nordstrom

Absolutely stunning Red-tail Hawk took flight at the corner of Searls and Gold Flat road in Nevada City over Memorial Day weekend.

Submitted by Jamie Brown