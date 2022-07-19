Nevada County Captures: Raging waters on the Northern Yuba River

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Lake Wildwood on July 4.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Local adventurer Jamie Brown enjoys the raging waters of our Northern Yuba River!

Submitted by Jamie Brown

This tree rose wants to be a bush!

Submitted by Sharon Seck.

The 31st California CareForce Health Clinic took place at the Nevada Union High School campus over the weekend, offering free medical, dental and vision care to Nevada County residents. Pictured are a pair of volunteer doctors.

Submitted by Alan Cary

Roger and Mindy are major contributors that help make the free health care clinic happen for Nevada County. What a community!

Submitted by Alan Cary

Retired RN Philip Vardara — team leader for California CareForce Health Clinic — donated $25,000 to help make the clinic happen.

Submitted by Alan Cary