facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Raging waters on the Northern Yuba River | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Raging waters on the Northern Yuba River

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Lake Wildwood on July 4.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Local adventurer Jamie Brown enjoys the raging waters of our Northern Yuba River!
Submitted by Jamie Brown
This tree rose wants to be a bush!
Submitted by Sharon Seck.
The 31st California CareForce Health Clinic took place at the Nevada Union High School campus over the weekend, offering free medical, dental and vision care to Nevada County residents. Pictured are a pair of volunteer doctors.
Submitted by Alan Cary
Roger and Mindy are major contributors that help make the free health care clinic happen for Nevada County. What a community!
Submitted by Alan Cary
Retired RN Philip Vardara — team leader for California CareForce Health Clinic — donated $25,000 to help make the clinic happen.
Submitted by Alan Cary
This is a trail cam photo at my home on Highland Drive. Caught in mid air!
Submitted by Kirk Pocan

 

Community
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User