 Nevada County Captures: Putting in the work | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Putting in the work

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Men at work on the Narrow Gauge Rail track in Nevada City.
Submitted by June Anderson
More Halloween decorations arriving on Mill Street in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Fantastic volunteers at the Senior Firewood Program delivery day.
Submitted by Cristiana Kelly
Evidence of drought at Upper Rock Lake on Grouse Ridge.
Submitted by Skip Pollard
Fall is here!
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Halloween lookout perch.
Submitted by Richard Hill
Smoke from the remaining fires accentuates the colors in Thursday (Sept. 23) night's sunset. Photographed from Roadrunner Drive in Lake Wildwood.
Submitted by Gaylord Z Spurgeon

 

