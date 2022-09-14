Nevada County Captures: Putting in the work

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Flying all day long to contain the Mosquito Fire.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Full moon over Lake Wildwood with the Mosquito Fire smoke cloud.

Submitted by Sharon Wynne

Angel energy protecting the fire fighters and our communities.

Submitted by Ariana Zimmerman