Nevada County Captures: Pool day

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Pool day for the kids at Pioneer Park.

Submitted by Diane Mercer

Oliver enjoying a rainy Sunday morning walk down Mill Street!

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

There are still a few poppies near the visitor center at Bridgeport; not much now along the Buttermilk Bend Trail.

Submitted by Brad Oliver

Lighthearted Luke is a lovely employee at a store in Grass Valley.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Feel the mist. Lake Clementine.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

After the rain.

Submitted by Janice Bronson

You mind your own business, okay?

Submitted by Annita Kasparian