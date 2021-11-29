Nevada County Captures: Point Defiance

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Bridges of Nevada County. Point Defiance at Yuba River.

Submitted by Ralph Remick

Persimmon tree on Factory Street.

Submitted by Ginny Knott

Migration at sunset.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Late fall forager thanks to last rain in Grass Valley.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Serene evening at Rough and Ready.

Submitted by Suezie Gore

Beautiful rainbow Friday afternoon, after rain showers in Lake Wildwood.

Submitted by Joe Fernandez