Nevada County Captures: Pink night

Fall colors in the Netherlands.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Nevada Union’s Varsity Women’s Volleyball team hosted their 16th annual Pink Night on October 13. This tradition celebrates lives touched by breast cancer and raised over $1,400 to support Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. Many thanks to Foothill Florist for their generous donation. The Varsity team played hard and won their match vs Placer in four sets. The 2022-23 Varsity Lady Miners led by coach, Chrys Dudek are (bottom row) Megan Conway, Kaeli Horn, Shea Conners, Megan Hundemer — Team Captain, Addison Parmenter, Shea Troncao, (top row) Madeleine Larson, Kyla Chambers, Emma Kerley, Mina Mason and Madi Pirtle. Their final home game is Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Ponderosa in the West Gym.
Submitted by Courtney Hundemer
Four friends enjoying the fall colors.
Submitted by Walt Stickel
Spotted a young bald eagle while kayaking Scotts Flat Lake last Thursday, October 13.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Sidewalk art.
Submitted by Dr. Julie Cox
Golf Cart Flambe in Lake Wildwood.
Submitted by Bill Lambert
Date palms along the Nile.
Submitted by Gene Gilligan

 

