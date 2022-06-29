Nevada County Captures: Panoramic views

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Beautiful panoramic views from our new Brunswick Commons apartment complex on Old Tunnel Road.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

The Rice’s fire as seen from Rough and Ready (June 28).

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Rice's fire as seen from my deck in Morgan Ranch (June 28).

Submitted by Carole Schreier

The Four Winds recorder ensemble performs for the Tuesday at Noon music series in Calanan Park.

Submitted by M. Morris

Fluffy got into the neighbor's trash. And he's looking quite guilty!

Submitted by Rosie Gore

Graycee Mae was tuckered out from the heat.

Submitted by Darlene Mariani