Nevada County Captures: Paddling witches

Sierra Trailblazers running club at their annual witches paddle at Scott's Flat Lake.

Submitted by Melisa Miner

Nevada City Trick or Treating.

Submitted by Jackie Morales

A Cane Corso Skunk at the Halloween Dog Parade put on by Paws’itive Pals Dog Training.

Submitted by Bonnie McManus

Skeleton Oliver enjoying Halloween Festivities on Mill Street in Grass Valley.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Halloween in Nevada City.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian