Nevada County Captures: Paddleboarding witches

This is the first annual witches paddle on Scott's Flat Lake! We met at 8 a.m. and paddled around, surprising a couple fishermen along the way. Marc Davis came and took photos. Both Marc Davis and Debby Totoonchie are members of Gold Country Tri Club. Also present were Michelle Brown, Pam Scimeca, Linda Katz, Amy VanVoorst and a few others that saw the Tri Club Facebook post. We had so much fun that we cant wait until next year!
Submitted by Marc Davis
Moon and birds.
Submitted by Steve Hillis
Octoberfest/Halloween potluck shared with Eskaton neighbors.
Submitted by Terry Armor
Happy Halloween! "Treats only (preferably bacon!) and no tricks." — Oliver
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Elany, SharonJoy and friend at the haunted house in downtown Nevada City.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
House of wolves.
Submitted by Mark Reilly
Transparent house car all lit up for Halloween.
Submitted by Elany Prusa

