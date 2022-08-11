facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Opening day at Nevada County Fair | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Opening day at Nevada County Fair

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Popular ride at the carnival of the Nevada County Fair!
Submitted by Brad Oliver
Lots of smiles at the opening day of the Nevada County Fair. The weather was really fine and the crowds kept coming all day.
Submitted by Brad Oliver
Another popular ride at the Nevada County Fair.
Submitted by Brad Oliver
A precious picture!
Submitted by Brad Oliver
Ashanti Emerson gets a plaque at the Nevada County Fair for 10 years on the fair board.
Submitted by Shanti Emerson
Marigolds under the midway at the Nevada County Fair.
Submitted by Patrick Johnson
Judges table ribbons.
Submitted by Brad Oliver

 

Community
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 