Nevada County Captures: Oliver-sized mushroom

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

I thought my Realtor said above the fog, below the snow?
Submitted by Michael Rugge
A lot of mushrooms have been popping up. We found this one next to the NID ditch/Condon park Disc Golf Course. It's as big as Oliver's head!
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Sand hill cranes congregating on Staten Island Road near Galt, California.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Art imitates life. Painting courtesy of Robin Wallace and persimmons courtesy of Paul, a friendly neighbor.
Submitted by Kathy Hillis
New form of neighborhood watch.
Submitted by Denise Fink
Moonrise.
Submitted by Richard Hill

 

