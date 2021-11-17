Nevada County Captures: Oliver-sized mushroom

SUBMIT A PHOTO

I thought my Realtor said above the fog, below the snow?

Submitted by Michael Rugge

A lot of mushrooms have been popping up. We found this one next to the NID ditch/Condon park Disc Golf Course. It's as big as Oliver's head!

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Sand hill cranes congregating on Staten Island Road near Galt, California.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Art imitates life. Painting courtesy of Robin Wallace and persimmons courtesy of Paul, a friendly neighbor.

Submitted by Kathy Hillis

New form of neighborhood watch.

Submitted by Denise Fink