Nevada County Captures: Nosebleed view

Definitely the nosebleed view at this year's Allstar baseball game at Pioneer Park!
Submitted by Jamie Brown
They got a good view of the full moon on July 13.
Submitted by Jerry Chapman
Hummingbird and Passion flower.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Got to meet Louie the Llama at the Brinkman Family Ranching farm tour presented by Sierra Harvest. Louie is aherding/protecting llama who watches out for the sheep!
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Back the Blue group during Fourth of July 2022.
Photo illustration submitted by Danielle Heisel
Be careful crossing the street!
Submitted by Elaine Frwnklin
Views around the Lotus Pond at Ananda Village in Nevada City.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Fairgrounds Great Blue!
Submitted by Marrilee Shannon
