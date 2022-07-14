Nevada County Captures: Nosebleed view

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Definitely the nosebleed view at this year's Allstar baseball game at Pioneer Park!

Submitted by Jamie Brown

They got a good view of the full moon on July 13.

Submitted by Jerry Chapman

Hummingbird and Passion flower.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Got to meet Louie the Llama at the Brinkman Family Ranching farm tour presented by Sierra Harvest. Louie is aherding/protecting llama who watches out for the sheep!

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Back the Blue group during Fourth of July 2022.

Photo illustration submitted by Danielle Heisel

Be careful crossing the street!

Submitted by Elaine Frwnklin

Views around the Lotus Pond at Ananda Village in Nevada City.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd