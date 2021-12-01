Nevada County Captures: Nice try, Scruffy

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Scruffy 0, Mole 1. "A" for effort.

Submitted by Nicole Weaver

One lone blossom. Mountain Misery thinks it's spring.

Submitted by Del Mack

The Bret Harte Inn on a sunny day.

Submitted by June Anderson

Sunset in Nevada County Friday (Nov. 26) .

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

A sweet house decorated for Christmas in Grass Valley.

Submitted by Elany Prusa