Nevada County Captures: New pet, Fluffy

Lake Wildwood on Sunday afternoon.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Sierra Sport Car Group takes a ride to Washington.

Submitted by Jim Luckinbill

Grass Valley citizens demand action on gun control at the local March for our Lives demonstration.

Submitted by Patrick Hohnson

Our new pet, Fluffy. He really loves standing on our propane tank and wants to hang out all day. I think he's old because of the gray around his muzzle. Seems just as interested in us as we are in him.

Submitted by Susan Brainin-Martin

Busy new occupants of Noah's Ark.

Submitted by Richard Hill

Edward's crossing bridge.

Submitted by Megan Talley

Took the master garden class on a cutting flower garden — all these flowers came from my garden!

Submitted by Mary Pascale