Nevada County Captures: New pet, Fluffy

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Lake Wildwood on Sunday afternoon.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Sierra Sport Car Group takes a ride to Washington.
Submitted by Jim Luckinbill
Grass Valley citizens demand action on gun control at the local March for our Lives demonstration.
Submitted by Patrick Hohnson
Our new pet, Fluffy. He really loves standing on our propane tank and wants to hang out all day. I think he's old because of the gray around his muzzle. Seems just as interested in us as we are in him.
Submitted by Susan Brainin-Martin
Busy new occupants of Noah's Ark.
Submitted by Richard Hill
Edward's crossing bridge.
Submitted by Megan Talley
Took the master garden class on a cutting flower garden — all these flowers came from my garden!
Submitted by Mary Pascale
Friends enjoying a Sugarloaf Mountain sunset.
Submitted by Jamie Brown

