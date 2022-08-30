facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: New painting | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: New painting

National Hotel sign painting.
Submitted by Steve Hillis
Beautiful body painting work is completed at the final Hot Summer's Night in Nevada City.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
My grandkids Wavorly and Elias and their friend giggling during the "Froggy Ride."It made all the kids giggle so sweetly every time it moved rapidly up and down.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Hugo isn't sure about "going" here but he wants you to go to the Grass Valley Museum!
Submitted by Bettejean Spatafore
Scruffy exploring a trail in Nevada City.
Submitted by Nicole Weaver
Cocktail hour on Rollins Lake.
Submitted by Jake Bronson
It’s going to be a very hot week.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Rough and Ready "Ladies."
Submitted by Rosie Mariani

 

