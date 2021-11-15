Nevada County Captures: New flag

SUBMIT A PHOTO

At the Grass Valley Memorial Park Centennial Celebration held on Veterans Day, an American Flag was presented by Robin Davies, CEO/Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce. The flag was flown over the Iwo Jima Memorial in Washington DC. This will be the permanent flag over Memorial Park. In this photo, Jason Tedder, member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, receives the flag from Robin Davies.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Jason Tedder and Mike Gardner, the Commander of VFW post 2655, raising the flag on the park flag staff.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

The Kayak Club paddling at Thermolito Afterbay.

Submitted by Alan Cary

Thermolita Afterbay of Lake Oroville with the Kayak Club

Submitted by Alan Cary

Ok. Black Bear? Beavers? Nope, little Gray Squirrel.

Submitted by Michael Rugge