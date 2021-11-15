 Nevada County Captures: New flag | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: New flag

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

At the Grass Valley Memorial Park Centennial Celebration held on Veterans Day, an American Flag was presented by Robin Davies, CEO/Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce. The flag was flown over the Iwo Jima Memorial in Washington DC. This will be the permanent flag over Memorial Park. In this photo, Jason Tedder, member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, receives the flag from Robin Davies.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Jason Tedder and Mike Gardner, the Commander of VFW post 2655, raising the flag on the park flag staff.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
The Kayak Club paddling at Thermolito Afterbay.
Submitted by Alan Cary
Thermolita Afterbay of Lake Oroville with the Kayak Club
Submitted by Alan Cary
Ok. Black Bear? Beavers? Nope, little Gray Squirrel.
Submitted by Michael Rugge
Hanging in there!
Submitted by Wanda Nordstrom

 

