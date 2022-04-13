 Nevada County Captures: New Bridgeport Bridge | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: New Bridgeport Bridge

The new Bridgeport Bridge.
Submitted by Christopher Dort
The magnificent Osprey are back at Hirschman's Pond but they just might have to share their lunch with the resident Red Wing Black Birds.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Marin Ladies Group don their Easter Bonnets at Tofanelli's.
Submitted by Darlene Mariani
Picture a picnic for yourself here, with French wine and cheese. French Corral Creek.
Submitted by Michael Rugge
Love these vibrant, colorful tulips swaying in the spring breeze!
Submitted by Karin Rasmussen
Spring Dogwood bloom in Nevada City.
Submitted by Nicole Weaver

 

