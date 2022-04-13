Nevada County Captures: New Bridgeport Bridge

SUBMIT A PHOTO

The new Bridgeport Bridge.

Submitted by Christopher Dort

The magnificent Osprey are back at Hirschman's Pond but they just might have to share their lunch with the resident Red Wing Black Birds.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Marin Ladies Group don their Easter Bonnets at Tofanelli's.

Submitted by Darlene Mariani

Picture a picnic for yourself here, with French wine and cheese. French Corral Creek.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

Love these vibrant, colorful tulips swaying in the spring breeze!

Submitted by Karin Rasmussen