Nevada County Captures: Nevada County gold

Finding Nevada County Gold at Grass Valley's Condon Park.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Out of nowhere, a little nymph joins us at the Happy Birthday USA celebration.
Submitted by Gloria Molin
Jared Rios attending the Fourth of July Parade getting ready for the upcoming Children's Festival on July 14, at Pioneer Park.
Submitted by Jan and Mike Weaver
Woodpeckers taking a sip and a dip.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Patriot and horse.
Submitted by Charles Green
Tomato hornworms can be difficult to spot despite their size.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra

 

