Nevada County Captures: Nevada County gold

Finding Nevada County Gold at Grass Valley's Condon Park.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Out of nowhere, a little nymph joins us at the Happy Birthday USA celebration.

Submitted by Gloria Molin

Jared Rios attending the Fourth of July Parade getting ready for the upcoming Children's Festival on July 14, at Pioneer Park.

Submitted by Jan and Mike Weaver

Woodpeckers taking a sip and a dip.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Patriot and horse.

Submitted by Charles Green