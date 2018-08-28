Nevada County Captures: Nevada County Concert Band; Moon shot

Photo submitted by Fred Claessens
The Nevada County Concert Band performed at Pioneer Park on Sunday August 26. During the intermission the 2018 Jerry Foote Scholarship was awarded to ...
Photo submitted by Allison Denton
Entertainment at the 123rd Miners Picnic held at Empire Mine State Historic Park.
Photo submitted by Bette Bourdet
Beautiful moon looking down at Lake of the Pines.
Photo submitted by Allison Denton
Going back in time at Miners Picnic in its123rd year celebrated at Empire Mine State Historic Park.
Photo submitted by Cathy Anderson-Meyers