Nevada County Captures: Nevada City sunset

Nevada City sunset back in March.

Submitted by Steve Hillis

Leave me alone paparazzi.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Spring pulling together.

Submitted by Charles Green

Penn Valley back yard ravine.

Submitted by Robert Bell

Work continues on the iconic Bridgeport Bridge (as seen through the barn) at South Yuba River State Park.

Submitted by Shirley Moon