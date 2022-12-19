facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Nevada City during Victorian Christmas | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Nevada City during Victorian Christmas

Drone shot of upper Broad Street during Nevada City's Victorian Christmas on Dec. 12, featuring the photogenic United Methodist Church.
Submitted by Doug Jensen
Grass Valley Rotary Club members John Peplowski and Don Daniels Bellringing for the Salvation Army.
Submitted by John Peplowski
Notice the strange 'bird?'
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Christmas customer service at JCPenney.
Submitted by Jim Luckinbill
Mike and Jerry in the woodpile. Photo taken at a Gold Country Senior Firewood volunteer's yard.
Submitted by Ray Bryars
Windowpane joy. Norman Gregg gives a window the Christmas treatment.
Submitted by Jane Gregg

 

