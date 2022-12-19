Nevada County Captures: Nevada City during Victorian Christmas

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Drone shot of upper Broad Street during Nevada City's Victorian Christmas on Dec. 12, featuring the photogenic United Methodist Church.

Submitted by Doug Jensen

Grass Valley Rotary Club members John Peplowski and Don Daniels Bellringing for the Salvation Army.

Submitted by John Peplowski

Notice the strange 'bird?'

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Christmas customer service at JCPenney.

Submitted by Jim Luckinbill

Mike and Jerry in the woodpile. Photo taken at a Gold Country Senior Firewood volunteer's yard.

Submitted by Ray Bryars