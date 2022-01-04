Nevada County Captures: Neighbors helping neighbors

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

A group of volunteers from Chabad Jewish Center of Grass Valley, coordinated by Rabbi Nochum and Chyena Yusewitz, cooked and delivered dozens of nourishing meals to seniors and families still without electricity.

Submitted by Chyena Yusewitz

A group of volunteers from Chabad Jewish Center of Grass Valley, coordinated by Rabbi Nochum and Chyena Yusewitz, cooked and delivered dozens of nourishing meals to seniors and families still without electricity.

Submitted by Chyena Yusewitz

A group of volunteers from Chabad Jewish Center of Grass Valley, coordinated by Rabbi Nochum and Chyena Yusewitz, cooked and delivered dozens of nourishing meals to seniors and families still without electricity.

Submitted by Chyena Yusewitz

A group of volunteers from Chabad Jewish Center of Grass Valley, coordinated by Rabbi Nochum and Chyena Yusewitz, cooked and delivered dozens of nourishing meals to seniors and families still without electricity.

Submitted by Chyena Yusewitz

A group of volunteers from Chabad Jewish Center of Grass Valley, coordinated by Rabbi Nochum and Chyena Yusewitz, cooked and delivered dozens of nourishing meals to seniors and families still without electricity.

Submitted by Chyena Yusewitz

A group of volunteers from Chabad Jewish Center of Grass Valley, coordinated by Rabbi Nochum and Chyena Yusewitz, cooked and delivered dozens of nourishing meals to seniors and families still without electricity.

Submitted by Chyena Yusewitz