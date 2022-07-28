facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Nature scenes | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Nature scenes

Nevada County scenes.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Glowing sunset Tuesday evening.
Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer
Blue jay eggs.
Submitted by Paul King
Hey! Have the temperatures dropped yet?
Submitted by Jamie Brown
A bluejay eaten sunflower against a cloudy skyline one morning.
Submitted by Jerry Chapman
Elephant ear plant.
Submitted by Robin Kitts
Early July moon, colored by the Electra and Washburn fires.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Alta Sierra turkey vultures in horaltic pose.
Submitted by Glenn Freitas

 

