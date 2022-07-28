Nevada County Captures: Nature scenes

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Nevada County scenes.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Glowing sunset Tuesday evening.

Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer

Blue jay eggs.

Submitted by Paul King

Hey! Have the temperatures dropped yet?

Submitted by Jamie Brown

A bluejay eaten sunflower against a cloudy skyline one morning.

Submitted by Jerry Chapman

Elephant ear plant.

Submitted by Robin Kitts

Early July moon, colored by the Electra and Washburn fires.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian