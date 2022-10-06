Nevada County Captures: Mountain Ranch Winery’s wine release party

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Englebright sunset.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Lisa and Bob hosting Mountain Ranch Winery’s wine release party last Saturday.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Beautiful Nevada County skies.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Sierra Sports Car at Sierra discovery.

Submitted by Jim Luckinbill

GiGi the Goose likes to un-tie my boot laces whenever he can.

Submitted by Chris Silvey

Memorial Park swimming pools September 30, 2022. Opening soon?

Submitted by Thomas Stone