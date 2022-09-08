Nevada County Captures: Mosquito Fire

SUBMIT A PHOTO

The Mosquito Fire taken from the Sierra Nevada Hospital.

Submitted by Brian Greeley

Dog smooches in Nevada City.

Submitted by Shannon Leigh

Motherly love.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

A Sierra College sunset.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Mosquito Fire.

Submitted by Ariana Zimmerman