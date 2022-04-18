Nevada County Captures: Momma eagle

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Momma eagle on her nest.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

This beautiful moth visited for several days.

Submitted by Kip Hoxie

Easter Bunny and “little Betzi”!

Submitted by Marrilee Shannon

Mother Hips performed at Center for the Arts on April Fool’s Day.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Fly me too the moon.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Majestic oaks in their new leaves on our ranch in Grass Valley.

Submitted by Susan Miller

Evening on the Newtown Ditch.

Submitted by Bob Branstrom