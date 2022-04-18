 Nevada County Captures: Momma eagle | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Momma eagle

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Momma eagle on her nest.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
This beautiful moth visited for several days.
Submitted by Kip Hoxie
Easter Bunny and “little Betzi”!
Submitted by Marrilee Shannon
Mother Hips performed at Center for the Arts on April Fool’s Day.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Fly me too the moon.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Majestic oaks in their new leaves on our ranch in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Susan Miller
Evening on the Newtown Ditch.
Submitted by Bob Branstrom
Sutter Buttes sunset.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more