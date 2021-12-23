Nevada County Captures: Merry Christmas

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Snow on ornaments.

Submitted by Cathy Chmel

Biker Brandi's Christmas Toy Run.

Submitted by Max Palmer

A great display of holiday cheer.

Submitted by Diane Mercer

Scarves and hats were placed all over downtown Grass Valley for those who need a little warmth, thanks to the Christmas Spirit of Nevada County Random Acts of Warmth!

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Boys and their toys. Nevada County toy run.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

Tis the season for festive lake sunsets! Incredible sunset over Lake of the Pines, Nevada County.

Submitted by Heather Glynn