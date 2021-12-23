 Nevada County Captures: Merry Christmas | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Merry Christmas

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Snow on ornaments.
Submitted by Cathy Chmel
Biker Brandi's Christmas Toy Run.
Submitted by Max Palmer
A great display of holiday cheer.
Submitted by Diane Mercer
Scarves and hats were placed all over downtown Grass Valley for those who need a little warmth, thanks to the Christmas Spirit of Nevada County Random Acts of Warmth!
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Scarves and hats were placed all over downtown Grass Valley for those who need a little warmth, thanks to the Christmas Spirit of Nevada County Random Acts of Warmth!
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Boys and their toys. Nevada County toy run.
Submitted by Michael Rugge
Tis the season for festive lake sunsets! Incredible sunset over Lake of the Pines, Nevada County.
Submitted by Heather Glynn
Kyliejo wearing her Santa Paws outfit for Christmas.
Submitted by Leslie Wasley

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more