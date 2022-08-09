Nevada County Captures: Marigolds in full bloom

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Marigolds are at full bloom and set-up has begun! It’s Fair Time!

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Fourth of July visitors at my yard in Rough and Ready.

Submitted by Suezie Gore

A breathtaking view of Jackson Hole on the Northern Yuba River outside of Downieville, California.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Nevada County sunset.

Submitted by Bill Winkle

Sunflower in the foothills.

Submitted by Ariana Zimmerman

Chicks in Black rocking the gang in front of Lucchesi's with line dancers in the street and the side walk.

Submitted by Alan Cary