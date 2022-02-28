Nevada County Captures: Mardi Gras 2022 parade

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Duke and Dutchess of Mardi Gras 2022, Johnny and Arianna Thorne.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Ethereal winter fairies parade down Board Street during Mardi Gras 2022.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Perfect Sunday in Nevada City to enjoy the return of Mardi Gras 2022! Pictured are Queen and King, Erin and Dan Theim.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

The Mardi Gras parade route down Broad Street in Nevada City was packed.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Incredible Butterfly Lady on stilts in Nevada City during Mardi Gras 2022.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd