Nevada County Captures: Man overboard!

Man overboard! Whitewater enthusiasts enjoy the challenging rapids of the American River outside of Coloma, California!

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Kayaking at Fuller with Bernie and Lily!

Submitted by Helen Boss

German American Happy Wanders hiking club at Lake Flora this past Thursday.

Submitted by Alan Cary

Patriotic rainbow.

Submitted by Bill Winkle

A cornet which was from the early 1900's era of the Grass Valley Concert Band, on display at the Grass Valley Museum, St. Joseph's Cultural Center.

Submitted by Brad Oliver