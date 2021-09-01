Nevada County Captures: Majestic

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Beautiful glamping site at Nevada City’s Inn Town campground.

Submitted by June Anderson

Generous neighbor offered me organic peaches while I was out for a stroll today.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Lake Washburn, Yosemite National Park.

Submitted by Charles Hooper

Proud Dad.

Submitted by Kathy Triolo

"Check me out," said a happy Max. "I've just been to the groomer!"

Submitted by Anne Solano

Here’s an interesting little bumblebee.

Submitted by Diane Mercer

View of the Caldor Fire taken from Gold Run overpass.

Submitted by Diane Mercer