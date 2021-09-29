 Nevada County Captures: Love is complicated | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Love is complicated

Oak trees near Lake Englebright.
Submitted by Steve Hillis
Pete Stavrides won the gold in the jet-class during the Reno Air Races 2021. This was the same plane, now with a different engine that won gold, and broke the record at 544 mph, flown by astronaut Curt Brown in 2009. Because the course around the pylons is shorter, the speeds are lower than before.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Lunch!
Submitted by Robert Lowenthal
Is our dog, Johnny, good with cats? (He does actually loves them though. It’s complicated.)
Submitted by Christy Jensen
Cool mornings. Warm afternoons. Fall colors.
Submitted by Michael Rugge
This majestic creature was leading a group of bucks through the neighborhood yesterday evening, when he stopped by my place for a drink and some grazing.
Submitted by Craig Silberman
Nevada County Sunrise.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian

 

