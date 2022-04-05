Nevada County Captures: Levitating

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

It looks like she’s levitating!

Submitted by Rachelle Cattaneo

Razzleberri Fringe in full bloom.

Submitted by Kathy Hillis

Hiking and lunch at Bullards Bar.

Submitted by Alan Cary

Hiking and lunch at Bullards Bar.

Submitted by Alan Cary

Can't start the baseball season without team photos!

Submitted by Diane Mercer

Can't start the baseball season without team photos!

Submitted by Diane Mercer

Turkey Vulture on Highway 49. Nevada County's original waste management services.

Submitted by Jamie Brown