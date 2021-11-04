 Nevada County Captures: Leftovers | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Leftovers

Dragon and Dragon Master. Jalana Smith as the dragon and Jaxson Parker as the dragon master.
Submitted by Stuart Smith
Fall hike at Empire Mine.
Submitted by Kelly Davis
Time for leftovers.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Our beautiful Chinese maple.
Submitted by Nancy Nelson
SharonJoy Jahoda, Lucy Galbraith and Elany Prusa pose during the children's Halloween festival in downtown Grass Valley on October 27.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
After the rain.
Submitted by Dr. Julie Cox
Stella and Andy chilling at Daisy's Place Dawgie Daycare and Boarding.
Submitted by Gary Pesselt

 

Backroom getting ready for Christmas at Sammy's Nifty Thrift Shop.
Submitted by Diane Mercer

