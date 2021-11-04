Nevada County Captures: Leftovers

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Dragon and Dragon Master. Jalana Smith as the dragon and Jaxson Parker as the dragon master.

Submitted by Stuart Smith

Fall hike at Empire Mine.

Submitted by Kelly Davis

Time for leftovers.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Our beautiful Chinese maple.

Submitted by Nancy Nelson

SharonJoy Jahoda, Lucy Galbraith and Elany Prusa pose during the children's Halloween festival in downtown Grass Valley on October 27.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

After the rain.

Submitted by Dr. Julie Cox

Stella and Andy chilling at Daisy's Place Dawgie Daycare and Boarding.

Submitted by Gary Pesselt