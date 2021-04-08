 Nevada County Captures: Lake day | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Lake day

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Lake day at Collins Trout fishing.
Submitted by Lisa Smith
Daffodils.
Submitted by Dr. Julie Cox
Spring lambing time.
Submitted by Diane Mercer
Flo Bird and friends consult with the Easter Bunny.
Submitted by Darlene Mariani
Saturday morning get together.
Submitted by Rick Kraus
Bob and Marty, the Hillis mutts.
Submitted by Kathy Hillis
Best mask at public health vaccination clinic!
Submitted by Alan Cary

 

