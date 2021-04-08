Nevada County Captures: Lake day

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Lake day at Collins Trout fishing.

Submitted by Lisa Smith

Daffodils.

Submitted by Dr. Julie Cox

Spring lambing time.

Submitted by Diane Mercer

Flo Bird and friends consult with the Easter Bunny.

Submitted by Darlene Mariani

Saturday morning get together.

Submitted by Rick Kraus

Bob and Marty, the Hillis mutts.

Submitted by Kathy Hillis