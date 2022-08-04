facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Kids get Henna Tattoos at last Hot Summer Nights | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Kids get Henna Tattoos at last Hot Summer Nights

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

A large crowd of attendees enjoy the last Hot Summer Nights of 2022 on July 27.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
A stellar sunset looking up Broad Street in Nevada City at Hot Summer Nights on July 27.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Five kids watching their big sister get a Henna Tattoo at the final Hot Summer Nights in Nevada City July 27.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Mykal Rose brought his irie vibe to Miners Foundry last Thursday.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Bob Barker at Lake Englebright.
Submitted by Steve Hillis
Had ome trouble watering this morning!
Submitted by Rick Sweringen
Our library system is a fantastic community resource!
Submitted by Susan Burke
Strange clouds over Nevada City this morning.
Submitted by Jerry Chapman

 

Community
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 