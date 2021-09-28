Nevada County Captures: K9s, law enforcement and fun, oh my!

SUBMIT A PHOTO

The Rüdiger Foundation (a nonprofit organization which provides funding and ongoing support to local law enforcement agencies to build and sustain K9 officer programs) held their annual fundraiser Friday, Sept. 24 with a Wizard of Oz theme! Ranger Martin Gilbertson and K9 Ivan chatting with Dave and Sue Williams.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

The Rüdiger Foundation (a nonprofit organization which provides funding and ongoing support to local law enforcement agencies to build and sustain K9 officer programs) held their annual fundraiser Friday, Sept. 24 with a Wizard of Oz theme! Wicked Witch of the West (Fran Cole) and Glinda the Good Witch (Marsha Burch) welcoming guests to the drive-through event.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Scarecrow (Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson) and Tin Man (Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard) welcoming guests. The Rüdiger Foundation (a nonprofit organization which provides funding and ongoing support to local law enforcement agencies to build and sustain K9 officer programs) held their annual fundraiser Friday, Sept. 24 with a Wizard of Oz theme!

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

The Rüdiger Foundation (a nonprofit organization which provides funding and ongoing support to local law enforcement agencies to build and sustain K9 officer programs) held their annual fundraiser Friday, Sept. 24 with a Wizard of Oz theme! Judge Tom Anderson, Deputy Taylor King and K9 Vito.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

The Rüdiger Foundation (a nonprofit organization which provides funding and ongoing support to local law enforcement agencies to build and sustain K9 officer programs) held their annual fundraiser Friday, Sept. 24 with a Wizard of Oz theme! Marine Joseph Gilbertson and Retired K9 Miro.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

The Rüdiger Foundation (a nonprofit organization which provides funding and ongoing support to local law enforcement agencies to build and sustain K9 officer programs) held their annual fundraiser Friday, Sept. 24 with a Wizard of Oz theme! Officer Jesse Cloyd and K9 Rüdiger.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd