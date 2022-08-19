facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Just one kiss! | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Just one kiss!

Just one little kiss!
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Ferris Wheel Flower at the Nevada County Fair!
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Hopefully you got to meet K9 Vito and his Handler, Nevada County Sheriff's Deputy Taylor King, at the Nevada County Fair. Vito definitely had a great time! The non-profit Rüdiger Foundation provides funding for our local K-9 law enforcement programs.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Love is in the air at the Nevada County Fair!
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Flags flying at the fair!
Submitted by S. Burke

 

Community
