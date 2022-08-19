Nevada County Captures: Just one kiss!

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Just one little kiss!

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Ferris Wheel Flower at the Nevada County Fair!

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Hopefully you got to meet K9 Vito and his Handler, Nevada County Sheriff's Deputy Taylor King, at the Nevada County Fair. Vito definitely had a great time! The non-profit Rüdiger Foundation provides funding for our local K-9 law enforcement programs.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Hopefully you got to meet K9 Vito and his Handler, Nevada County Sheriff's Deputy Taylor King, at the Nevada County Fair. Vito definitely had a great time! The non-profit Rüdiger Foundation provides funding for our local K-9 law enforcement programs.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Love is in the air at the Nevada County Fair!

Submitted by Jamie Brown