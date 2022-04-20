Nevada County Captures: Jewel of the foothills

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Our Jewel of the Foothills...Nevada City captured hiding within the pines Tuesday evening.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Sparrow Circle walkers enjoy holiday bonnets.

Submitted by Prisilla Mayfield

Beautiful peony at Ananda Gardens April 13 between the storms.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Barely hanging on!

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

With a wingspan of over five feet, the magnificent Osprey soars above Nevada City looking for it's next meal.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

The wonderful world of wildlife is always present at Nevada County's Hirschman's Pond.

Submitted by Jamie Brown