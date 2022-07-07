facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Jewel of the Foothills | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Jewel of the Foothills

What's not to love! Our Jewel of the Foothills... Nevada City, California!
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Bee happy!
Submitted by Jerry Chapman
Just a beautiful evening in downtown Grass Valley. Enjoying live music and dancing in the street with my friends last Friday, July 1.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Deer me!
Submitted by Elaine Franklin
Sure was nice to see our #5 at the Great Western Steam Up in Carson City.
Submitted by Carrie Worthington
Fly-over.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Fourth of July vintage plane flyover at Lake Wildwood.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
