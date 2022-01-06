 Nevada County Captures: January in Nevada County | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: January in Nevada County

News News |

Samantha Sullivan
  

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Snow in Nevada County.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Nevada City in the early morning (Jan. 1).
Submitted by Steve Hillis
Tree falling while trying to access the damage around us! SNOWMAGEDDON!
Submitted by Shannon Gemignanai
100' Pine tree. "Now I lay me down to sleep."
Submitted by Michael Rugge
Pondering the pond at Condon Park.
Submitted by Theresa Houtman
Greetings from Banner Mountain.
Submitted by Perry Blake
January in Nevada County.
Submitted by Jim Luckinbill
Paraglider coming in for a landing at sunset with birds in the air behind him above the rice fields near Marysville on Jan. 1.
Submitted by Elany Prusa

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more