Nevada County Captures: Injured Veterans Golf Tournament

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Doug Becker from Welcome Home Vets congratulates Mark Dickison, recipient of travel trailer from the Injured Veterans Golf Tournament.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Gary Tanaka and Joe D'Andrea, Welcome Home Vets Volunteers, man the tent to provide drinks to participating golfers during the Injured Veterans Golf Tournament.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Bert Tomasino, Air Force Veteran and Participating Golfer, stopping for some water at the Welcome Home Vets tent.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Golfers Andy Chick and Steve Ennis pick up some water from Welcome Home Vets Board Chair Stephen DeSena (behind the flag).

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Monday blaze at Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads.

Submitted by Richard Hill

Bobcat walking the canal trail below Champion Mine Road on July 31, 2021.

Submitted by Perry Blake