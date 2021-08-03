 Nevada County Captures: Injured Veterans Golf Tournament | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Injured Veterans Golf Tournament

Doug Becker from Welcome Home Vets congratulates Mark Dickison, recipient of travel trailer from the Injured Veterans Golf Tournament.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Gary Tanaka and Joe D'Andrea, Welcome Home Vets Volunteers, man the tent to provide drinks to participating golfers during the Injured Veterans Golf Tournament.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Bert Tomasino, Air Force Veteran and Participating Golfer, stopping for some water at the Welcome Home Vets tent.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Golfers Andy Chick and Steve Ennis pick up some water from Welcome Home Vets Board Chair Stephen DeSena (behind the flag).
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Monday blaze at Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads.
Submitted by Richard Hill
Bobcat walking the canal trail below Champion Mine Road on July 31, 2021.
Submitted by Perry Blake
Lots of fun for Bernie and Lily kayaking in the Sierras!
Submitted by Helen Boss

