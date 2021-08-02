Nevada County Captures: Hot Summer Nights

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Local belly dancing troop at the last Hot Summer Nights in Nevada City.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Rainbow colored vendor and customer at Grass Valley’s final Thursday Night Market last week.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Eggbert the giant, free-range chicken on Lime Kiln Road.

Submitted by Charles Green

Our lake family grazing away.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Geico at rest.

Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer