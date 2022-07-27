facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Hot Summer Nights | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Hot Summer Nights

Traversing the white water of our Northern Yuba River!
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Stunning sunset Tuesday evening!
Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer
Tight rope walker walking on fire at Hot Summer Nights in Nevada City on July 20.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Hot Summer Nights in downtown Nevada City.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Berries for the babies.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Bad hair day.
Submitted by Daniel Davis
A knight protecting the castle at the Children's Festival, sponsored by Gold Country Kiwanis.
Submitted by Jan Weaver
Queen Angela and her knight at the Children's Festival, sponsored by Gold Country Kiwanis.
Submitted by Jan Weaver

 

Community
