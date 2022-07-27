Nevada County Captures: Hot Summer Nights

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Traversing the white water of our Northern Yuba River!

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Stunning sunset Tuesday evening!

Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer

Tight rope walker walking on fire at Hot Summer Nights in Nevada City on July 20.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Hot Summer Nights in downtown Nevada City.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Berries for the babies.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Bad hair day.

Submitted by Daniel Davis

A knight protecting the castle at the Children's Festival, sponsored by Gold Country Kiwanis.

Submitted by Jan Weaver