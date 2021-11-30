 Nevada County Captures: Holiday spirit | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Holiday spirit

Christmas Craft Faire — a great way to get into the holiday spirit!
Submitted by Diane Mercer
Cornish Christmas saw a large crowd its first night. A successful start to the holiday season. Submitted by Joanne Bolton
All the children love the police horses at the Cornish Christmas event.
Submitted by Joanne Bolton
The balloon man was as busy as ever at the Cornish Christmas event.
Submitted by Joanne Bolton
Cute puppy watches vendors setting up their stalls for the first Cornish Christmas event in Grass Valley.
Submitted by by Joanne Bolton

 

