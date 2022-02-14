 Nevada County Captures: Helping out in the garden | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Helping out in the garden

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Garden helper in Lake Wildwood.
Submitted by Maxine Palmer
Kayaking in February?!
Submitted by Bill Lambert
A car from the get together in the SPD Market parking lot on McKnight Way on Saturday mornings.
Submitted by Richard White

 

Happy Valentine's Day. Resident Canadian geese gracefully take flight out of Hirschman's Pond.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Taken from inside the bridge at Bridgeport near sunset on Sunday, Feb. 13.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Beautiful sunset off our deck.
Submitted by Roxanne Rizzonelli

 

Inside coverage on your local athletes

Keep up to date on your favorite sports

Read Here
 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more