Nevada County Captures: Helping hooves

I'll scratch your back, if you scratch mine..... roaming horses of Yuba County.
Submitted by Annita Kasparain
Paulette, left, and John Rickard take a moment to pose for a picture in the final days of Paulette’s Country Kitchen. The restaurant has since closed after over 30 years in operation.
Submitted by Shanti Emerson
It was a beautiful day for Alex Lehmer-Peasley to go unicycling on local trails near Nevada Union.
Submitted by Sally Lehmer
A fun time in the snow for our 6 year old golden retriever.
Submitted by Rick Partridge
Brigadier General Jeffrey D. Smiley (second from left) - Director, Joint Staff - California Joint Force Headquarters Sacramento visited our helipad above our home in a Black Hawk helicopter on Thursday, March 18, 2021. The visit was to inspect the Cal-Fire Wildfire Fuel Reduction effort surrounding our area. What a great thrill it was to meet him!
Submitted by Jim and Sharol Partidos
