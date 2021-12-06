Nevada County Captures: Heavenly views

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Heavenly views at Pioneer Park.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Beautiful sunrise spotted on Lime Kiln Road on Dec. 3.

Submitted by Christine Palacios

Cornish Christmas was packed with folks enjoying the festive atmosphere. Steve Halton with this past Friday's spectacular snow queen.

Submitted by Brad Oliver

The town crier preparing to announce the Cornish choir at the Union building in Grass Valley's Cornish Christmas celebration.

Submitted by Brad Oliver

The ladies of the Cornish choir in full song at Grass Valley's Cornish Christmas celebration Friday night.

Submitted by Brad Oliver

I got up early Friday, Dec. 3 to capture this image. It is of comet Leonard (C/2021 A1) and the globular star cluster M3. The comet is currently about 39 million miles from earth and traveling at 158,000 mph. In contrast the stars making up M3 are around 34,000 Light Years away. I took this photo with my dslr camera through my telescope.

Submitted by Paul Bacon

Luke Skywhisker is enjoying his first Christmas at home (he and his sister Leia were adopted from Sammie's Friends).

Submitted by Meredith Cherry