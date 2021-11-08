 Nevada County Captures: Harvesting fresh, seasonal produce | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Harvesting fresh, seasonal produce

Sierra Harvest's Gold Country Gleaning Program organizes volunteers to harvest fresh, seasonal produce that would otherwise go to waste and donates it to the Interfaith Food Ministry. On Nov. 5, Peardale Farm invited volunteers to gather a variety of vegetables to donate including Bok Choy, cherry tomatoes, parsley and chard.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Weekend splendor.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Carriage Lane doggie parade.
Submitted by Miriam Hoiem
Before the rain the Condon Park (in Grass Valley) pond was completely empty and a mud hole. After rain the pond is completely filled and gorgeous!
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Four white butts in a row.
Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer
Beautiful sunset.
Submitted by Michael Anderson

