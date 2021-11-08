Nevada County Captures: Harvesting fresh, seasonal produce

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Sierra Harvest's Gold Country Gleaning Program organizes volunteers to harvest fresh, seasonal produce that would otherwise go to waste and donates it to the Interfaith Food Ministry. On Nov. 5, Peardale Farm invited volunteers to gather a variety of vegetables to donate including Bok Choy, cherry tomatoes, parsley and chard.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Sierra Harvest's Gold Country Gleaning Program organizes volunteers to harvest fresh, seasonal produce that would otherwise go to waste and donates it to the Interfaith Food Ministry. On Nov. 5, Peardale Farm invited volunteers to gather a variety of vegetables to donate including Bok Choy, cherry tomatoes, parsley and chard.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Weekend splendor.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Carriage Lane doggie parade.

Submitted by Miriam Hoiem

Before the rain the Condon Park (in Grass Valley) pond was completely empty and a mud hole. After rain the pond is completely filled and gorgeous!

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Four white butts in a row.

Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer